Book pick-up days begin at Lyons Township High School

Book pick-up at Lyons Township High School will welcome students on campus Aug. 9, 10 and 14 to pick up their school-issued supplies for the upcoming school year.

Students are required to sign up for a time slot at the campus they will be attending. Parents are not expected to attend.

Students will pick up schedules, textbooks and Chromebooks (if they don’t already have one). Additionally, yearbook/ID pictures will be taken. Targeted emails have been sent to those students/families who have not yet signed up for book pick-up appointments.