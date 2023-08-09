American flags will transform La Grange’s Denning Park into field of honor

United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at Denning Park in La Grange during September 2023.

The display of 500 flags is designed to bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes, according to a news release. Each flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, veterans, first responders, essential workers, heroes in our lives and hometown heroes.

“Unity, Community, Support” is the theme for the LaGrange, Field of Honor display hosted by Operation Support Our Troops-America Inc. in LaGrange IL.

The display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation. Additionally, the display will raise funds for programs of Operation Support Our Troops-America, Inc.

The free display is open to all.

Click here to learn more about Operation Support Our Troops-America, Inc.

Visit us on Twitter!