Bike tour to pedal through Elmhurst Aug. 20

The fee is $5 per person. For more information, visit elmhursthistory.org

Bicyclists are invited to join a two-wheeled tour of Elmhurst led by members of the Elmhurst Bicycle Club.Visit local historical spots of interest while pedaling Elmhurst’s streets and learn about local history from the Elmhurst History Museum staff. The tour is appropriate for ages 10+ accompanied by an adult. Helmets and reservations are required.