Student schedules, teacher assignments available Aug. 16 in D-89

Families in Community Consolidated School District 89 are expected to be able to log on to PowerSchool to view their student’s teacher for the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 16. The district will send an email when the teacher assignments are available, according to a news release.

Families of elementary students will then be able to log on to PowerSchool to see their student’s 2023-24 teacher. Families of middle school students will be able to see their child’s schedule.

New families were sent a letter in the U.S. Mail with the individual code for setting up a PowerSchool account. More information about creating a PowerSchool account is available https://bit.ly/3PXZ1yb