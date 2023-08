A 63-year-old Glen Ellyn man has been reported missing since Aug. 3, authorities said.

Kurt R. Doss was last seen approximately two to three weeks prior to Aug. 3, according to a Glen Ellyn Police Department news release.

Doss is not known to have a vehicle.

Doss is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, authorities said. He has brown hair, blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Doss is asked to contact the Glen Ellyn Police Department at 630-469-1187.