Two killed in Villa Park collision

Two people were killed early Thursday following a wrong-way crash on Route 83 in Villa Park, authorities said.

Villa Park police are investigating the accident, which occurred at 12:44 a.m. at Route 83 and Washington Street.

The accident reportedly took place when a Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 35-year-old Chicago man, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 83 and crashed into a Honda Odyssey that was traveling northbound on Route 83, police said.

The driver of the Odyssey was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital. The driver of the Honda, a 69-year-old Bensenville man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It appears speed and alcohol may have been involved in the collision, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by Villa Park police, the Major Crash Reconstruction Team and the DuPage County Coroner, police said.