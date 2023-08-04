Elmhurst Hospital Foundation to hold Autumn Affair gala in Septmember

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 19th Annual Autumn Affair gala will be held Sept. 16 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, 120 E. Delaware Place in Chicago.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and a silent auction, followed by dinner, a live auction with auctioneer Jim Miller and dancing with music provided by The DJ Firm.

The Autumn Affair is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year and supports Elmhurst Hospital programs and services that directly impact patients. Proceeds from the event will support the service line excellence of Elmhurst Hospital’s Emergency Department to meet the growing needs of the patients it serves.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available, tables of 10 or individual tickets can be bought, and individuals and businesses can donate items for the silent and live auctions. In addition, the gala will feature a Golden Ticket drawing, wine toss and a wide variety of unique experiences, including travel, sports and dining.

For more information about buying tickets, becoming a sponsor or donating items for the auctions, visit www.EMHFoundation.org/autumnaffair or contact the foundation at 331-221-0388.

Founded in 1980, the EMH Foundation offers many giving opportunities and annual special events designed to support the hospital’s programs and facilities, including the Autumn Affair, Chef Fest, Reindeer Route Housewalk and the Love Lights program. For more information, visit www.EMHFoundation.org or call 331-221-0388.