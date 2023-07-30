Share feedback for proposed park at Glen Ellyn’s National Night Out

Glen Ellyn will observe National Night Out Aug. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave.
The event will include entertainment, activities and support for Special Olympics.
Additionally, residents will have a chance to join members of Site Design Group ltd., and the Glen Ellyn Park District to learn more about the design process for the Downtown Event Park and provide feedback.
National Night Out will feature:
- Touch-A-Truck
- Demonstrations from evidence technicians, drone operators and the Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company
- Music by Jeanie B. Duo
- Story time with Glen Ellyn Public Library
- Face painting and a balloon artist
- Arts and crafts
- Free fudge bars and popsicles