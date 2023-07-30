Elmhurst History Museum to present lecture on the ‘World’s Most Traveled Man’

Join the Elmhurst History Museum Aug. 13 for the lecture “The World’s Most Traveled Man: Elmhurst’s Own J. Hart Rosdail.”

The lecture will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the museum, 120 E. Park Ave., and is free to museum members and $5 to non-members. Register is required at https://shorturl.at/CDGVX

Join Curator of Collections Dan Lund for a lecture about long-time Elmhurst resident and educator J. Hart Rosdail and his quest to become the World’s Most Traveled Man.

Over the span of four decades, Rosdail’s frequent travels spanned the globe as he collected souvenirs and passport stamps on the way to a Guinness Book of World Records title for the most countries ever visited, many via his trusted bicycle named Jacqueline.

The Program take place in the museum’s Education Center.