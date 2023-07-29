Cause of Elmhurst residential fire under investigation

The Elmhurst Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning residential fire in 100 block of East Crescent Avenue, authorities said.

Upon arrival at about 1::13 a.m., firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. Mutual Aid companies from Villa Park, Addison, Lombard, York Center, Oakbrook, Hillside, Franklin Park, Westchester, Northlake and Oakbrook Terrace were called to assist.

Firefighters were informed that all residents had safely evacuated the home.

One firefighter was injured and taken to Edward-Elmhurst Hospital where he was treated and released. Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 1 hour, authorities said.