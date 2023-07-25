Shred day set for Aug. 12 in Villa Park

State Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton will host a free shred ay event from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 12 at Willowbrook High School, 1250 Ardmore Ave., Villa Park.

“Safely disposing of sensitive, personal documents like your old bank statements, outdated medical records and tax returns can protect your family and you from identity fraud,” Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs). said in a news release.“ This event serves as a resource to residents throughout our community to declutter their homes and dispose of these sensitive documents in a secure manner.”

The event will proceed until noon or whenever the shred truck is full. There is a limit of two boxes of documents per a car.

Examples of documents with personally identifiable information that should be safely discarded include bank statements, outdated medical records, tax returns, utility bills, junk mail, credit card applications and receipts.

For more information, call Glowiak Hilton’s office at 630-785-3177.