Elmhurst University fundraising campaign raises $55.3 million

Elmhurst University recently completed its most successful fundraising campaign in institutional history, raising more than $55.3 million to create and enhance opportunities for current and future students.

After exceeding its $50 million goal this past fall, Elmhurst 150: The Campaign for Elmhurst University continued to gain philanthropic support from alumni, faculty and staff; parents and students; and governmental, corporate and other entities, until its conclusion on June 30.

The campaign funds will create scholarships and academic opportunities; facilitate construction of a new health sciences building and renovations to campus athletic and recreational facilities; and bolster the university’s long-term financial security by strengthening the endowment, according to a news release.

A stronger Elmhurst University endowment provides an increased level of perpetual financial support in strategic and critical areas of the institution, a necessity for the growth of current and future generations of Bluejay students, faculty and staff.

“Elmhurst 150 was a resounding success,” Troy D. VanAken, Elmhurst University president said in a news release. “After reaching our goal nine months early, we sustained that momentum all the way to the end of this comprehensive campaign. We are gratified to see such a strong commitment to our students and the quality of their educational experience.”

VanAken announced the public phase of the campaign on Dec. 6, 2021, during the university’s 150th anniversary Founders Day celebrations.

In all, the university received more than 20,000 individual gifts from across the country and around the world. More than 3,400 donors made their first gift during the campaign. The university also saw a notable increase in the number of alumni donors.

Several major gifts were received through planned-giving commitments as well as direct contributions, said Andrew Knap, vice president for institutional advancement.

“These gifts will enhance the student experience immediately and over the long term by relieving financial burdens, expanding career and academic services and enabling more students to participate in meaningful enrichment activities such as studying abroad, conducting research and traveling to national conferences and seminars,” he said in the release.

June 30 marked not only the close of the Elmhurst 150 campaign but also the university’s third consecutive year of record fundraising. During the 2023 fiscal year (July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023), Elmhurst raised more than $10.4 million, the most ever raised in one year by the institution and $300,000 more than the previous fiscal year.

Funds from the campaign already are making a significant impact: