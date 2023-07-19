Glen Ellyn residents’ input sought for open-space project

The village of Glen Ellyn and the Glen Ellyn Park District are collaborating on the purchase, development and operation of the downtown plaza. The property, formally the U.S. Bank site, located at 453 Forest Ave., was purchased recently by the village.

The park district’s plan is to transform this site and expand the existing Prairie Path Park into a open space within the heart of Glen Ellyn’s downtown. The site will create a “front yard” for commuters, Prairie Path users, downtown residents, and the entire Glen Ellyn community, according to a news release.

The project will fulfill an initiative driven by the village’s Downtown Plan and Comprehensive Plans, which call for the addition of green space within the downtown area. Development of the site will also serve as a catalyst for improvements to adjacent properties and bring new events to the area.

A successful design and planning process involves collaboration with individuals, stakeholders and the community. Throughout the design process, residents are invited to attend a series of public events. The community engagement process is intended to establish an inclusive, equitable and productive experience for the greater Glen Ellyn community to ensure all voices are heard. Two upcoming events are:

National Night Out 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1, Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave.

Virtual Town Hall 6-7 p.m. Sept. 28. A virtual meeting link will be made available prior to the town hall.

Take a few minutes to complete the following survey regarding the future of the project. The survey will close on Aug. 1.