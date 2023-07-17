Elmhurst Hospital president to chair ADA’s Tour de Cure event in St. Charles

The American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 2023 Chicagoland Tour de Cure will be held Aug. 12 at Pottawattamie Park, 8 North St. in St. Charles. The nationwide movement promotes diabetes awareness, healthy living and fundraising for those living with diabetes.

Edward-Elmhurst Health is a sponsor and Kimberley Darey, MD, Elmhurst Hospital president, is chair of the event, which is being held in support of more than 37 million Americans living with diabetes.

The 2023 Tour de Cure features cycling routes through some of Chicago’s western suburbs’ most scenic locations. Distance options for cyclists include 5, 12, 30 or 63 miles. For details, visit diabetes.org/chicagotour.

The ADA’s Tour de Cure provides an opportunity to connect to the community and raise funds that fuel every aspect of crucial work to support research, advocacy and education. Participating cyclists will have their own personal fundraising center, including a fundraising page, email center, mobile app and more.

To learn more about the ADA and Tour de Cure, visit diabetes.org.