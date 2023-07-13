Girls basketball: Benet’s Lenee Beaumont to have jersey displayed at Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Lenee Beaumont, who led Benet’s girls basketball team to second place in Class 4A this past March, will have her jersey displayed in the Ring of Honor display at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, in recognition of her outstanding play for the 2022-2023 season.

Beaumont, an Indiana recruit, was the Suburban Life Player of the Year for the second consecutive season and was voted Illinois’ Ms. Basketball.

Now Beaumont will join the likes of women’s basketball legends Candace Parker and Sue Bird in having her jersey displayed in the Ring of Honor.

“The Ring of Honor is an exhibit at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame where we honor the nation’s top players at every level,” said Kelly Mathis, Director of Development for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, in a news release. “To have your jersey on display at the Hall of Fame is a huge privilege and we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young women.”

The Ring of Honor consists of over 100 jerseys hanging from the rafters of the back rotunda at the Hall of Fame. By acknowledging these young athletes, the Hall of Fame can fulfill its mission to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and promote the future” of women’s basketball. The display includes jerseys of the top high school and college players from the previous season.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, which opened in 1999, is the only facility of its kind dedicated to all levels of women’s basketball.