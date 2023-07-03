Museum Maker Mondays continue at Elmhurst History Museum

Families looking for affordable and engaging activities this summer can make their way to the Elmhurst History Museum on select Mondays for free programming designed for elementary-age children.

Museum Maker Mondays will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 and Aug. 7 at the museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. The program is free. No reservations are required.

Children and their parent or caregiver can drop in to explore the museum on a traditionally closed day to play games, complete a craft and picnic on the grounds, weather permitting, according to a news release.

This year’s theme is travel and adventure in connection with the Elmhurst History Museum’s new exhibit, “The Bicycle: Two Wheels to Adventure.” The exhibit profiles the history of bicycling in the area and spotlights Elmhurst’s own global adventurer, J. Hart Rosdail, who traveled the world on his bicycle.

Museum Maker Monday craft materials are available while supplies last. Activities change for each date, so youth are encouraged to participate in all three programs. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For information, visit www.elmhursthistory.org or call 630-833-1457.