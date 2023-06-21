Elmhurst Bike Bonanza held in connection with history museum’s latest exhibit

Summer is the perfect time to celebrate everyone’s favorite mode of warm-weather transportation: the bicycle. The Elmhurst History Museum invites the public to join in a free special event filled with family-friendly games, performances and activities designed to celebrate the history of bicycles and the joy of riding bikes on a warm summer day, according to a Elmhurst History Museum news release.

The Bike Bonanza takes place from 1 to 5 p.m July 9 at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., in downtown Elmhurst. This free all-ages event features performances, games, crafts and special guests all revolving around the bicycle theme. Free parking is available on site and on nearby streets as well as in local city parking garages. More information can be found at www.elmhursthistory.org .

The Bike Bonanza is presented in connection with the Elmhurst History Museum’s latest exhibit, “The Bicycle: Two Wheels to Adventure,” which is open through Sept. 17. The exhibit shares the story of the “human-powered carriage” through examples of iconic bicycles, artifacts, interactive displays and timeless photographs. The museum will be open throughout the day to explore the new exhibit, and admission is free.

Bike Bonanza Activities

Guests at the July 9 Bike Bonanza will witness a BMX bike performance by Matt Wilhelm, three-time X Games Medalist, two-time U.S. National Champion, Guinness World Record Holder and semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent. Live music will be performed by Elmhurst School of Rock and vintage high-wheeler bicycles will be demonstrated by The Wheelmen, a national non-profit organization dedicated to keeping the heritage of American cycling alive and encouraging cycling as part of modern living.

In addition, children can enjoy games, face painting, craft activities and test skills at a big wheels bike rodeo. Participants will also meet officers from Elmhurst Police Department’s Summer Mobile Patrol, as well as representatives from Elmhurst Bicycle Club, Ride Illinois and DuPage Cycling with an array of bikes on display. Snow cones will be available for purchase from Kona Ice.