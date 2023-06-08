Softball: UIC recruit Nina Pesare leads Benet back to state for first time since 2011, set for big semifinal test

Nina Pesare and Benet might be ahead of schedule reaching state this spring – but it wouldn’t be the first time the Redwings’ junior got a jump on things.
Few can go get balls in the outfield like Pesare.
In a game last season, Pesare dove headfirst into a fence on a deep drive down the right field line. The UIC recruit made the catch, dusted herself off and jogged in like nothing ever happened.
“You assumed that it was a base hit, and it wasn’t one because Nina was in the outfield,” Benet coach Jerry Schilf said. “She does that all the time. There are a lot of good outfielders, but she changes the game completely.”
Pesare’s daring baserunning play in the eighth inning of Monday’s supersectional win over Richards sparked Benet’s 5-2 win.
It has the Redwings back at state for the first time since taking third place in Class 4A in 2011. Benet (24-11) will play defending champion Lemont (33-1) in a Class 3A semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Antioch will face Charleston in the other semifinal, with the championship and third-place games Saturday.
Benet, which lost in a sectional semifinal two years ago and in a sectional final last spring, is back at state despite playing just one senior. That’s Taylor Sconza, a transfer from Plainfield East. The Redwings might be here a year early, but don’t tell them that.
“I encouraged the girls all year that it was in the realm of possibility,” Schilf said. “We kind of started to get on a roll. We have every part of the game you need. We have decent pitching that keeps us in games, we hit pretty good in streaks and we play phenomenal defense around the horn. There is no defense as good as ours.”
Pesare is the linchpin to that stellar glove work.
At the plate she is hitting .474 with a team-high 46 hits and 52 runs scored. She is a multi-dimensional hitter and a good baserunner with speed. But it’s Pesare’s defense that takes your breath away.
“I can’t tell you how many times in a game there is a situation where a kid hits the ball and you assume it’s a double or triple and she catches up with it,” Schilf said. “She’s a gamechanger. She’s also fairly quiet but a really good leader. When we fall behind, things don’t bother her at all.”
That cool, calm attitude serves Pesare well in the outfield.
“I like to keep my composure,” Pesare said. “I try to pick it up beforehand, see where the wind is blowing, shift that way, pick it up before they hit it, try to get a good read. I like the free range of being in the outfield. You have to think a lot. But the biggest thing is keeping your composure.”
The Redwings had to keep their composure this season during a difficult conference schedule, and a rash of injuries to its pitching staff.
Schilf said he had all three of his pitchers sidelined during a six-game stretch. He had to ask for volunteers to throw.
“It makes our record seem misleading,” Schilf said. “That’s OK. We’re here.”
Schilf’s top pitcher is junior Alex O’Rourke, who is 9-3 with a 2.45 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 83 innings. Besides Pesare, the top hitters in the lineup are junior Bridget Chapman, who is hitting .395 with seven doubles, seven triples and 27 RBIs, and sophomore Angela Horejs, who is batting .353 with nine homers and 31 RBIs.
Benet has only been shut out twice this season. Schilf said after Monday’s win “we can hit anybody.”
But they’ll face a massive test Friday.
Lemont senior pitcher Sage Mardjetko, a South Carolina recruit and the 2022 Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, has not allowed an earned run this season and has yielded just 16 hits in 245 innings. Mardjetko threw her 10th no-hitter of the season in Monday’s supersectional win over Metamora, and is 21-0 with 303 strikeouts.
She’s no stranger to Pesare. The two girls play for the same Beverly Bandits travel program, but not on the same team.
“I know she’s really fast, has a great rise ball, I told the girls to watch out for it, we’ve bumped the pitching machine up to 65 to get ready for her,” Pesare said. “We have to work on manufacturing runs. We don’t have to hit home runs. Stay short, make contact. It does help that I’ve seen her before. I’ve told my teammates if I can hit off her, I know you can.”