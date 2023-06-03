Boys Volleyball: Luka Kostic looms large as Lyons Township advances past Brother Rice

HOFFMAN ESTATES – Lyons Township junior outside hitter Luka Kostic took two big steps, twisted his body and slammed a ball over the net for a key point late in the third set Friday afternoon.
But he chose not to make a big spectacle of his highlight-reel slam, turning around to walk to the service line.
But that’s Kostic: simple and unassuming, but armed with big-time talent.
“I feel like every big play you get is still only worth one point,” Kostic said. “Energy is a big part of the game, but you have to keep pushing and going.”
Kostic’s meteoric rise from rookie volleyball player to key starter is a vital factor in the Lions’ run to the state quarterfinals this season. Kostic pounded down eight kills to help lead the Lions to a 25-17, 25-23 victory over Brother Rice in a state volleyball quarterfinal at Hoffman Estates on Friday afternoon.
The Lions (34-6) advance to play O’Fallon in Saturday’s 11 a.m. state semifinal.
Lyons picked up several big efforts in the two-set victory, as Sam Levinson added seven kills, Leo Wiemelt and Connor Carroll both netted six kills, and Zaccary Ruiz had seven digs.
With a brace on his left knee and sporting mint-green Nikes, the 6-foot-6 Kostic has become an integral player for the Lions. He raised his season total to 245 kills and 135 digs following Friday’s performance. His all-around play and next-level skills were on full display against the Crusaders, as he impacted the game on many levels.
Even Kostic, who hails from a family of volleyball players, admitted he’s surprised at his fast success in the sport. Two of his sisters played volleyball at Lyons.
“My freshman year I played JV, because that was the first year playing volleyball, but I quickly picked it up and developed,” he said. “My whole family pretty much played volleyball, so I was the only one who didn’t at the time. I played basketball and soccer, so it was a family thing.
“I’m Serbian, so volleyball is huge in Serbia. Both of my sisters, cousins, mom, all played volleyball. It feels great to help the team.”
Levinson, a Springfield College recruit, said Kostic has improved tremendously from last season.
“Even last year he was our best passer,” Levinson said of Kostic. “This year he’s incredibly consistent at hitting, and he puts up a giant block.”
Kostic said he entered the spring with more confidence in his game following a solid sophomore campaign.
“Last year as a sophomore, I felt my ball control was pretty good, but I wanted to work on my aggressiveness in swinging,” Kostic said. “This year I focused in club and high school on swinging with good shots and making the smart play.
“I’ve felt the improvement in my attacking this year.”
The Lions cruised to a victory in the first set, but the Crusaders battled back to bring the large crowd to its feet in the second set. The Crusaders tied the game at 21-all, but Wiemelt pounded down a vicious kill, and Levinson added an ace to pad the lead to 23-21 for the Lions.
Carroll closed out the game with a kill to send the Lions to the state semifinals for the first time since placing fourth in 2005.
“This is huge (win),” Levinson said. “We felt this group was really talented, but every day we keep making history at LT. It’s truly amazing.”