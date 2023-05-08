The Glen Ellyn Historical Society has hired a new executive director.

Jeffrey Anderson will take over the role on June 13. Anderson brings 17 years of experience at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, where he worked as a curator and exhibit coordinator as well as interpretation manager at the 35-room Robert R. McCormick House, the former home of the legendary Chicago Tribune publisher.

The nonprofit Glen Ellyn Historical Society operates Stacy’s Tavern, a stagecoach inn built in 1846, as a museum along the present-day intersection of St. Charles and Geneva roads and Main Street.

“I am excited at the prospect of joining the Glen Ellyn Historical Society,” Anderson said in an announcement. “One of my passions is house museums and Glen Ellyn is blessed with having Stacy’s Tavern Museum, one of the finest house museums in Illinois.”

Anderson holds a masters of arts degree in American history, and he’s a published author.

“We were very fortunate to have someone with Jeffrey Anderson’s credentials to take the executive director position,” said Mark Lukas, president of the Historical Society, “and we look forward to his leadership moving forward.”

Anderson succeeds Karen Hall, who stepped down to become CEO of a nonprofit in Oak Brook. Hall took the reins of the historical society in 2015.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230508/glen-ellyn-historical-society-names-new-executive-director