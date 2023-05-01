Boys Gymnastics: Renny Barnitz, Joseph Qualtier have York in the hunt for a state-qualifying team spot

York senior boys gymnasts Renny Barnitz and Joseph Qualtier first met each other as park district youth gymnasts.
“We had a meet here at York,” Qualtier recalled. “We have video of me doing floor (exercise) when I was 9.”
After many years training together, they hope to finish their high school careers on a high note. The Dukes are in the sectional hunt for the eight state-qualifying team spots.
Both gymnasts competed at state in 2021 when the Dukes qualified and finished seventh, scoring 136.80 points. Last season, Qualtier advanced to state individually and reached the finals on vault, tying for eighth with a score of 9.1. Barnitz, however, again will have conflicts with the USA Gymnastics club nationals the same weekend as state. Qualtier has been limited by a wrist injury that left his right hand in a cast the first half of this season to prevent a possible stress fracture.
“It just depends on what Renny can do and what I can do and who will be there at sectionals,” Qualtier said. “I hope we can make it as a team. When we didn’t qualify for kind of the same reason (in 2022), we at least had (graduated Nolan Fazzini and junior Dennis Sosnovyy also qualify). It was fun to have those guys there to compete with.”
The Dukes currently have the state’s No. 9 best sectional seed formula total and the No. 10 highest season-best score (142.35 March 18). Silver rivals Downers Grove North and Lyons Township have the No. 3 and 5 highest sectional seed totals and are host sites. York competes at LT Wednesday, May 3.
“It is a little frustrating but I guess conference is like my nationals in a way (for high school) because nationals is bigger than state,” Barnitz said. “It is unfortunate the IHSA schedules state the same time every year. It would definitely help a lot if it was a different weekend so I could do both.”
Barnitz remains among the state’s best performers. He’s finished first in four of his five meets as an all-arounder. His season-high 53.85 won York’s Ken Scorza Invite April 15.
“If I get a new skill on floor, it’ll be my favorite (event) or if I get a new skill on (still) rings, it’ll be my favorite. Right now, it’s probably high bar,” Barnitz said.
In the Dukes’ first four meets, Qualtier was limited to only floor by his wrist. The injury could be related to his boys diving season and another state berth. Qualtier finished 14th (303.60), just two places and 1.6 points from the final round.
Floor often is Qualtier’s stronger event. In his four meets since spring break, he’s scored 9.1 three times. But at 2022 state, his 8.8 for 25th in prelims didn’t advance to finals. He went for broke on vault by trying a layout Tsukahara for the first time in competition – and hitting it.
“It was right after floor and I didn’t have my best routine. I was like, ‘Aw, I’ll just chuck a layout,’ and I stuck it so it worked out. I have a good memory of state last year,” Qualtier said. “If I can’t be back in time for vault (health-wise), I definitely want to make floor (finals).”
Qualtier is considering being a cheerleader in college, perhaps Oregon or Tampa, as he pursues a degree in marine biology. Barnitz intends to continue training at the Oak Park Gymnastics Club and compete in some capacity at the school to which he transfers.
They’ve never forgotten to have fun. On bus rides, they enjoy signing Disney songs, a tradition started by senior Conor Campbell, particularly ‘How Far I’ll Go,’ from the 2016 computer-animated ‘Moana.’
“Honestly just having fun, that’s what it’s supposed to be,” Barnitz said. “Bonding with the team and just having fun at practice and chucking new skills.” The seniors have been especially important with an inexperienced, young team that has been without the injured Sosnovyy this season.
“We have a lot of new freshmen,” Qualtier said. “It’s kind of exciting to see everybody compete in high school for the first time and make that fun team bond.”