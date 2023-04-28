Glenbard District 87′s music program receives national recognition

Glenbard High School District 87 received the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for outstanding commitment to music education.

Glenbard is one of only 25 districts in Illinois and one of only 830 in the country to receive a Best Communities for Music Education recognition, a news release stated. The designation is awarded to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

School districts were evaluated on their funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

“We are so proud of our outstanding music program throughout the district,” Superintendent David Larson stated in the release. “The fine arts provide tremendously valuable learning experiences for students and are a key component of a comprehensive education. Many thanks to our students for the significant time they devote to learning, practicing and performing beautiful music. Thank you to our community, which is very supportive of our fine arts program.”