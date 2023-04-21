A Villa Park man has been charged with attempting to sell illegal cannabis products to a group of young boys at a McDonald’s in town.

Ryan Setaram, 24, is charged with one count of armed violence and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police officials said in a news release.

Setaram was apprehended April 11 after Villa Park police responded to a report of a man trying to sell cannabis cartridges. Police found Setaram was in possession of the cartridges, 16.2 grams of cannabis, Xanax pills, more than 15 grams of cocaine and a loaded firearm, according to the release, and was taken into custody.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230420/villa-park-man-charged-with-trying-to-sell-illegal-pot-products-to-boys