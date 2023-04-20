Softball notes: Glenbard South’s Amelia Lake, after two lost seasons, cherishing return to the diamond

Amelia Lake aspired to play softball for Glenbard South since she was in grade school.
She let people know it, too.
When Lake was 10 years old, she told her older sister Olivia over dinner that she was going to play varsity softball with her as a freshman.
“And it happened,” Lake said. “But unfortunately, with COVID, we weren’t able to play.”
So it’s been, a star-crossed high school career for a girl who gets starry thinking about softball. Lake made the varsity team as a freshman, but the canceled pandemic season prevented her from playing a year with older sister Olivia.
Lake tore her ACL the first week of basketball season junior year, costing her a second full spring of softball on the field.
Now she’s back, and not taking any day on the infield dirt for granted with the outlook of an All-Star.
“I absolutely do,” she said. “This is only my second year of getting to play, and it puts things into perspective. [Glenbard South coach Julie] Fonda tells us all the time to never take this for granted. You never know what’s going to happen. It’s really cool to stand on the field and say ‘Wow, I get to play softball.’”
Lake, who will play collegiately at Loras, is batting .364 with a .462 on-base percentage and eight runs scored for the Raiders. She’s admittedly still settling into the groove of facing live pitching.
Stats, though, only tell half the story to what Lake means to a Glenbard South team with just two seniors and a roster of five freshmen and several sophomores.
“Mia has grown as a leader, someone you can depend on and trust – she’s very mature for her age going through those two lost years,” Fonda said. “She deserves the world but she got a raw deal.
“She does the intangibles. It’s easy to get wrapped up in what am I batting but this is a kid who will never ask that question. She is 100% in it for the team. She relays that message to our freshmen and younger players. She is the epitome of a kid that I would want my daughter to grow up to be like.”
It killed Lake to not play last year, but she didn’t complain – and kept herself immersed in the game. She sat on a bucket to take grounders, and still swung a bat. She took ownership of the role of keeping the book in the dugout to track pitchers and hitters, made the job her baby.
Lake got an at bat in Glenbard South’s regional game last year, and admitted she started doing softball-related activities before she was supposed to. She convinced her dad to take her to the field to hit ground balls in August.
“I knew at that point I wasn’t anywhere close to being cleared, but I just couldn’t wait to be back out there,” Lake said.
Fonda isn’t surprised to hear that kind of attitude from a kid who lives for softball. Fonda went to high school with Lake’s aunt and uncle, and has known her parents since she was 12. A kid cut from the same cloth as her coach, Lake is a student of the game who loves watching it, whether it’s the Cubs on TV or little league on a park district field. She makes her family take her to Athletes Unlimited pro softball games in Rosemont, and relishes watching college softball on TV.
“She’s a junkie,” Fonda said. “She plays the game the way it’s meant to be played – you respect your game and respect your opponent. Those are the things I insist on as a program. She’s bought in.”
Traditionally a third baseman, Lake recalled blurting out at freshman tryouts that she played second base, even though she had never played the position before, because she knew Fonda didn’t have one. She made the transition to shortstop as a sophomore, and said it helps to have coaches who played the position.
Lake called Glenbard South assistant coach Payton Carli her hero when she was growing up, and now hopes to carry on the Raider transition in her one last year.
“Going to the Glenbard South games and camps as a kid, I looked up to those high school girls so much,” Lake said. “We want to leave Glenbard South softball in a good place.”
Nazareth girls adjust to change
Nazareth’s Amaris Teran and Dominique Chlada have both taken well to changes.
Teran, a senior, was converted last year from a right-handed hitter to a slapper to better utilize her speed. She had one hit in 11 at-bats as a junior, but this year in 14 at-bats is up to a .267 on-base percentage.
“Pretty impressive improvement in a short amount of time,” Nazareth coach Victoria Sobol said. “She really commits to putting in the work to improve beyond practice time and during the offseason. Amaris is the kind of person to find a challenge like this to be really exciting.”
Similarly, Chlada, a junior, has been learning the position of catcher this season. The Roadrunners graduated two-time all-conference catcher Melisa Hadzic, and had sophomore Emme Barnes returning. But Barnes missed the first few weeks, and Chlada was tabbed to take on the position.
“We tapped on Dom’s shoulder because we felt that she had the physicality to master the catching fundamentals of receiving, framing, and blocking as well as the softball knowledge to understand how to play the position,” Sobol said. “By teaching Dom how to catch, we knew it would level up her ability as a softball player and hugely benefit our team, and it has certainly paid off.”
Indeed, Chlada and and Barnes have caught almost an equal amount of innings, Chlada 49 and Barnes 47.
“Dom has always been a consistent contributor to our team’s offense, but now Dom is taking a bigger role in our team’s defense to allow for more flexibility in the field behind our pitchers,” Sobol said. “While learning this position hasn’t been without challenges and mistakes, Dom always has a smile on her face behind her catcher’s mask. She asks a ton of questions during practices and games and is working her hardest to do her best for the team.”
Lemont in showdown of defending state champs
Lemont, 9-0 after Tuesday’s win over Oak Lawn, should get a stiff test this weekend. Lemont, defending Class 3A state champion, will play 2022 Class 4A state champion St. Charles North at noon Saturday in a round-robin event at Lincoln-Way Central. The North Stars are 8-1, their lone loss to Barrington. Lemont also faces Lincoln-Way Central at 10 a.m. Saturday.