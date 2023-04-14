District 87 invites public to serve on board of education committees

Glenbard Township High School District 87 invites community members to serve on a board of education committee.

Community members will be appointed to serve a two-year term on the Student Performance and Achievement Committee, and the Finance and Facility Committee, a news release stated. Each committee includes board of education members, Glenbard District 87 administrators and community representatives.

The application to serve on a committee is available at tinyurl.com/ytry7s2d. The deadline to apply is noon April 21. Further information is available by contacting board of education secretary Donna Gastel at donna_gastel@glenbard.org or by calling 630-942-7670. Committee applicants must be available the week of April 24 for an interview in the evening.

The Student Performance and Achievement Committee reviews such issues as new course proposals, summer school, sectioning of courses and graduation requirements. The committee members also discuss the four high schools’ athletics programs and special education services. They are updated on such issues as staff development, school improvement plans and the district improvement plan. Committee members also are advised of staffing needs. The committee meets monthly.

The Finance and Facility Committee provides guidance and direction to the board of education regarding business operations of Glenbard District 87, specifically in the areas of finance and facilities. All proposals and bids go through the committee for review. All major expenses are discussed by this committee before going to the full board for approval. The committee meets prior to each board of education meeting, typically held twice per month.