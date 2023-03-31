March 30, 2023
Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, March 30: Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko tosses 17-strikeout no-hitter

By Joshua Welge
SOFTBALL

Lemont 10, Hononegah 2

Sage Mardjetko fired a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts and Allie Pawlowicz went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for Lemont (3-0). Nicole Pontrelli went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Natalie Pacyga had two RBIs.

BASEBALL

Westmont 15, Chicago Steinmetz 1

Westmont 14, Chicago Steinmetz 1

Lucas Hicks was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored in the first game, and Briggs Templeton and Lucas Hicks homered for Westmont in the second game.

BOYS LACROSSE

IMG National 17, Wheaton Academy 14

