Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, March 30: Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko tosses 17-strikeout no-hitter

SOFTBALL
Lemont 10, Hononegah 2
Sage Mardjetko fired a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts and Allie Pawlowicz went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for Lemont (3-0). Nicole Pontrelli went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Natalie Pacyga had two RBIs.
BASEBALL
Westmont 15, Chicago Steinmetz 1
Westmont 14, Chicago Steinmetz 1
Lucas Hicks was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored in the first game, and Briggs Templeton and Lucas Hicks homered for Westmont in the second game.
BOYS LACROSSE
IMG National 17, Wheaton Academy 14