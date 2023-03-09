Boys Basketball: Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr., Hinsdale Central’s Ben Oosterbaan lead area AP All-Staters

Yorkville Christian senior David Douglas Jr. and Hinsdale Central senior Ben Oosterbaan, who both broke school scoring records this season, Burlington Central senior Drew Scharnowski, the winningest player in his program’s history, and Niko Abusara of Class 4A semifinalist Benet led area players voted to All-State teams by the Associated Press on Wednesday.
Douglas, a starter on Yorkville Christian’s 2022 Class 1A state champions who twice broke his school’s single-game scoring record this season, including a 66-point effort, and was the state’s leading scorer at 33.8 points per game was the top vote getter on the Class 1A All-State First Team.
Oosterbaan, a Michigan baseball recruit who broke Brian Wardle’s single-season scoring record at Hinsdale Central and led the Red Devils to a 31-4 season, conference title and a sectional final, was voted to the Class 4A All-State Second Team.
Scharnowski, a Belmont recruit who averaged 23.5 points and led the Rockets to a conference championship and sectional final, was named to the Class 3A All-State Second Team.
The Class 4A First Team includes Jeremy Fears Jr. of Joliet West, Owen Freeman of Moline, Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames of Kenwood, Morez Johnson of St. Rita and Cameron Christie of Rolling Meadows. The Class 4A Second Team is Brock Harding of Moline, Abusara of Benet, Ahmad Henderson of Brother Rice, Jake Fiegen of New Trier and Oosterbaan of Hinsdale Central.
The Class Class 3A First team is Macaleab Rich of East St. Louis, Deandre Craig of Mount Carmel, Jalen Griffith of Simeon, Ethan Kizer of Metamora and Richard Barron of St. Ignatius. The Class 3A Second Team is Scharnowski, Zack Hawkinson of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Asa Thomas of Lake Forest, Cooper Koch of Peoria Notre Dame and Miles Rubin of St. Louis.
Local players earning Class 4A honorable mention include Downers Grove North junior Jack Stanton, who has led the Trojans to their first state tournament appearance; Oswego East senior Mekhi Lowery, who led the Wolves to the program’s first sectional title; seniors Brayden Fagbemi and Brady Kunka of Class 4A semifinalist Benet; Riverside-Brookfield’s Stefan Cicic, Lyons Township’s Nik Polonowski and Wheaton Warrenville South’s Braylen Meredith.
Local players earning Class 3A honorable mention include Marmion’s Jabe Haith, who led the Cadets to their first sectional title since 1976; Kaneland’s Troyer Carlson, who led the Knights to a school win record; and Lemont twins Matas Castillo and Rokas Castillo.
The Class 2A First Team is Ty Pence of St. Joseph-Ogden, Cole Certa of Bloomington Central Catholic, Gianni Cobb of Chicago Perspectives-Leadership, Dylan Bazzell of Prairie Central and Grady Thompson of Princeton.
The Class 1A First Team is Douglas of Yorkville Christian, Mounds Meridian’s Roderick Gatewood, Augusta Southeastern’s Danny Stephens, Cobden’s Tyler Franklin and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian’s Jackson Baber.