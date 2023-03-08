Girls Basketball: 2022-2023 Suburban Life All-Area team

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area girls basketball team.
FIRST TEAM
Lenee Beaumont, Benet, senior, guard: Indiana recruit and AP Class 4A First Team All-State pick led Benet to second place in Class 4A after Redwings took fourth in state her junior year. Beaumont averaged 19.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game, her 619 points breaking Kathleen Doyle’s single-season record. Beaumont in seven playoff games averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals.
Shannon Blacher, Montini, senior, guard/forward: NIU recruit and three-time all-GCAC pick led Lady Broncos to 27-8 record and sectional title as a senior. Blacher in first 34 games averaged team-high 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals as one of the area’s best defenders. Blacher scored her 1,000th career point this season.
Mariann Blass, York, senior, guard: Quincy commit led Dukes to regional title and finished career with 1,050 points. Blass averaged 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals. Sweet-shooting guard capped her career with 31 points in overtime loss to Loyola in sectional semifinal.
Grace Carstensen, Nazareth, senior, guard: DePaul recruit, four-year varsity player and AP Class 3A First Team All-State pick led 35-1 Nazareth to Class 3A state championship, program’s first state title. Sweet-shooting Carstensen averaged team-high 12 points with 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals a game through 34 games.
Ally Cesarini, Lyons Township, senior, guard: Lewis recruit and four-year varsity player averaged team-high 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals as MVP of 28-5 West Suburban Conference and regional champions. In a game against St. Charles East, Cesarini reached the fourth-highest total in Lyons history with nine steals.
“More than any stat can portray, she has the confidence to face any opponent and leaves them feeling her presence as a defender,” Lyons coach Meghan Hutchens said. “She’s a hell of a defender, always taking the toughest matchup, fighting her way through screens, aggravating opponents by her deflection, steals and blocked shots. Offensively, she can attack the paint, she’s got a beautiful mid-range jumper and can nail a 3 when we need it most.”
SECOND TEAM
Amalia Dray, Nazareth, junior, guard: Boston College soccer recruit and AP Class 3A Second Team All-State helped lead 35-1 Nazareth to Class 3A state championship, program’s first state title. Dray averaged 11 points, 3 steals and 3 assists through 34 games.
Bella Kedryna, Lemont, senior, guard: South Suburban Conference Blue Division Player of the Year averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals a game while shooting 74% at the free-throw line. Kedryna scored a career-high 34 points in regional final loss to Providence.
Kaitlyn Parker, Downers Grove North, junior, forward: Leading scorer and rebounder for 21-9 Trojans’ team. Parker averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals. She made 41 3-pointers and shot 85% at the free-throw line, making 97.
Emily Petring, Downers Grove South, senior, guard: Coastal Carolina soccer recruit and an outstanding three-sport athlete led Mustangs to first West Suburban Gold title since 2001. Petring averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 steals a game while shooting 45% from the floor.
Samantha Trimberger, Benet, senior, forward: One of the area’s top posts was at her best in the postseason in helping lead Benet to second in Class 4A. Trimberger averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the season. She posted double-doubles in both state tournament games and both sectional games.
Honorable Mention
Sara Abdul, Wheaton North, sophomore, guard; Olivia Austin, Nazareth, junior, forward; Kennedy Brandt, Glenbard West, senior, forward; Elle Bruschuk, Willowbrook, junior, guard/forward; Maggie Fleming, Downers Grove North, senior; Amerie Flowers, Hinsdale South, junior, forward/center; Stella Kohl, York, junior, forward; Victoria Matulevicius, Montini, junior, guard; Brooklynn Moore, Glenbard South, sophomore, center; Danielle Scully, Nazareth, junior, forward.