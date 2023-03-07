Boys basketball: Downers Grove North trounces Kenwood 67-47, advance to first IHSA state finals

CHICAGO – Jack Stanton found himself in the middle of a movie scene Monday night.

The Downers Grove North junior decided to watch the movie “Hoosiers” the night before his team played in the Class 4A UIC Supersectional with a chance to advance to its first state finals in program history.

A night later, Stanton thought he was in the movie as he and his teammates ran to the south side of CreditUnion1 Arena to celebrate with Trojans fans from the floor all the way to the roof. Downers Grove North took down Kenwood 67-47, and the town was ready to celebrate the program’s first trip downstate.

“It felt like a surreal moment, as if I was in the movie myself,” Stanton said. “It was amazing.”

Just like any movie, Downers Grove North (32-3) faced an early obstacle. The Trojans trailed 6-2 early in the first quarter before the script changed for good in the Trojans’ favor.

Downers Grove North ran out to a 16-5 run to end the first quarter when George Wolkow completed a three-point play. Stanton ignited a 8-0 run of his own to start the second quarter when he made a bucket and two 3-pointers to give Downers Grove North a 30-11 lead with 5:56 left in the second quarter.

Stanton knew his team needed a big moment in the beginning and Wolkow’s effort changed the trajectory of the game.

“It’s how we play basketball at Downers Grove: hard-nose,” Wolkow said. “You have to get that board and do anything to help my team.”

George Wolkow gets fouled and completes the three-point play. Downers Grove North leads 15-6 with 2:53 left in the 1Q. Trojans get two huge 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/PDwFnOJ3IL — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) March 7, 2023

Kenwood tightened the game to the closest it would be, making it a 12-point game a minute into the

third quarter. But the Trojans spaced the ball well and continued to fire 3-pointers. Downers Grove North made 11 3-pointers and shot 49% from the field to stop Kenwood from getting back into the game.

Downers Grove North never led by less than 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Stanton led the team with 19 points while Wolkow added 12 points. Owen Thulin finished the night with 10 points while Jake Reimer and Maxwell Haack each scored six.

“When we can shake loose, we have shooters and space it all over the place,” Downers Grove North coach James Thomas said.

Tyler Smith led Kenwood with 17 points while Jaden Smith and Calvin Robins Jr. each scored eight. The Trojans’ tough 2-3 defense limited Darrin Ames to five points and forced the Broncos to commit 10 turnovers.

Thomas has spent the last two seasons working on implementing its hard-nosed defense and it paid off in his biggest game as the Trojans’ coach on Monday.

“They hunker down and guard as long as they need to,” Thomas said. “They try to clear boards. I’m really proud of the effort and it’s something we’ve done for two years now.”

Downers Grove North will travel to the State Farm Center in Champaign to play Moline in the semifinals at 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

FINAL: @DGNHoops 67, Kenwood 47. For the first time in program history, the Trojans are going down to state. pic.twitter.com/XBDBgoYP7G — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) March 7, 2023

The Trojans couldn’t help but feel like they were in Hoosiers when the final seconds ticked off the clock. The team ran to celebrate with their fans who made the trip to Chicago to watch their team make history.

Like in Hoosiers, the Downers Grove North community has been behind the Trojans in every game this season. The Trojans are hoping they can repay their fans’ loyalty starting Friday afternoon.

“It’s bigger than just a game,” Wolkow said. “We’re trying to bring a state title for the community.”