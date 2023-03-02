Girls Basketball: No. 1 Nazareth hoping to seal the deal in return to IHSA state tournament

Grace Carstensten said that Nazareth needed a new motto for this season.
The script for this one wrote itself.
With every tweet following a game this season, Nazareth’s girls basketball team has included #SealtheDeal. It isn’t hard to read between the lines.
Last year, the Roadrunners arrived at Redbird Arena as the team to beat in Class 3A, the favorite to win the program’s first state title. It didn’t happen. Conference rival Carmel, who Nazareth beat twice during the regular season, turned the tables in the Class 3A championship game.
“With the results we got last year it has fueled us more to get to where we are,” said Carstensen, the lone senior in Nazareth’s starting lineup and a DePaul recruit. “Our main goal was getting back here and finishing what we didn’t get last year.”
No. 1-ranked Nazareth (33-1) is indeed back in Normal this weekend for the fourth time in five postseasons, and will play No. 3 Peoria (28-3) in a Class 3A semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday. No. 2 Lincoln (35-0) plays No. 10 Deerfield (29-5) in the second semifinal, with the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Roadrunners have indeed played this season with the steely focus of a group with unfinished business to realize. Nazareth is unbeaten against in-state opponents and has won 28 games in a row. Only three of Nazareth’s 33 wins have come by single digits, none in the playoffs.
“There have been no peaks and valleys to the season,” Nazareth coach Eddie Stritzel said. “The biggest growth is when we get tested, and we have this year. When we have been challenged the girls don’t get nervous, and I couldn’t say that last year. The girls are very confident in their abilities and don’t get caught up in the tension of the game.”
A balanced offensive attack is a hallmark. First team All-Stater Carstensen leads the way at 12.1 points per game, followed by junior Boston College commit Amalia Dray, a second team All-Stater (11.3), junior Olivia Austin (8.3, team-high 5.6 rebounds), freshman Stella Sakalas (7.4) and junior Danielle Scully (7.3).
Nazareth’s true calling card, though, has been a defense that gives up just 30.7 points per game.
“They are just very disciplined, athletic and long. Those three characteristics cause a lot of problems,” Stritzel said. “And these kids know rotations. That’s one word I would say that stands out, is rotations.”
Peoria’s dynamic All-State combination of Aaliyah Guyton and Denali Craig-Edwards should provide a significant challenge to that defense.
Guyton, a 5-foot-10 junior guard and the daughter of former Peoria and Indiana star A.J. Guyton, averages 21.5 points per game and holds multiple offers including Iowa, DePaul, Nebraska and Michigan State. Craig Edwards, a 6-foot-1 senior forward and the daughter of Peoria head coach Meechie Edwards and assistant Kelly Craig-Edwards, averages 16.1 points and 11.1 rebounds.
The Lions beat Nazareth’s East Suburban Catholic Conference rival Marian Catholic 37-34 at the Pontiac supersectional to reach state for the first time.
“We all know Guyton is an incredible player – we played them in the summer about two years ago and played them last year [a Nazareth win],” Carstensen said. “Her and Edwards are phenomenal players. Guyton puts so much pressure on the defense and Edwards can shoot it.”
In the second semifinal, high-scoring junior guard Kloe Froebe leads undefeated Lincoln in its first state appearance since 1999 against Deerfield’s sister duo of Lexi Kerstein and Nikki Kerstein.
Froebe, who holds more than 20 offers including Illinois, Purdue and Arizona State, is averaging 28.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and is coming off a 40-point game in the supersectional win over Highland. Deerfield, making its first state appearance, counters with senior Vermont recruit Lexi Kerstein (14.2 ppg), sophomore Nikki Kerstein (14.4 ppg) and sophomore Aubrey Galvan (11.9 ppg).
The Warriors, who lost to Nazareth 65-53 in January, knocked off defending state champ Carmel in the sectional final.
“I believe, and I can only speak for my time at state, it’s probably the deepest of the final fours I’ve seen,” Stritzel said. “It’s as deep as it’s been. One through four, any of the teams can win it.”