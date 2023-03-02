Girls Basketball: Benet overcomes unfamiliar adversity, back in IHSA state finals to face Geneva

Joe Kilbride heard the doubts about this particular Benet team. His own.

As the Redwings struggled through the first three-game losing streak of Kilbride’s nine seasons as head coach, he wondered internally if this group had the stuff to be playing in the season’s final weekend.

“I’ll be honest, back in December, I didn’t think we were going to be able to figure this thing out,” Kilbride said. “I’ll give this group a lot of credit. The last month, since January, things have changed with what we’re doing, and also how they’re going about it.”

Benet (24-7) has faced unfamiliar adversity, its seven regular-season losses the most by a Kilbride team. A couple were rivalry games.

But led by the sensational play of Indiana recruit Lenee Beaumont and strong complementary work from senior post Samantha Trimberger, Benet is back at state for the fifth time since 2015.

The Redwings, fourth at state last year, will play Geneva (30-3) in the first Class 4A semifinal at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Redbird Arena. O’Fallon (32-4) will meet Hersey (28-8) in the second semifinal, with the championship slated for 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Beaumont, one of three starters back from last year’s group, realized that many counted out this group. She scored 25 points and had the assist on Lindsay Harzich’s game-winning bucket in the final seconds of Monday’s thrilling 47-46 supersectional win over Kenwood.

The Class 4A tournament shapes up as wide open, with none of the top three teams in the final Associated Press rankings here. Geneva is No. 4 and O’Fallon No. 6, while Benet and Hersey – which knocked off No. 1 Fremd in the sectional final – finished the year unranked.

“You probably could have asked anyone. They probably would not have counted Benet into the state finals,” Beaumont said. “I’m just super excited for the trip, the journey. Last year we finished fourth, wasn’t what we wanted.”

Beaumont, voted first team All-State by the Associated Press Wednesday, is averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, all team-highs, on the year. And has taken her game to the next level in the postseason. Beaumont had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the regional final, 21 and 14 in the sectional final.

Trimberger, for her part, had double-doubles in both sectional games.

“[Beaumont] has been absolutely locked in and on a mission to get us back here,” Kilbride said. “Everybody sees what she does in games, but her daily work habits are impressive. Even [Tuesday], coming out of a supersectional where she took a beating, she was putting in the work with individual skill stuff. Every coach will tell you if their best player is their hardest worker you have a chance. That’s what she is for us.”

Geneva, meanwhile, is making its first state appearance since winning back-to-back Class 4A titles in 2017 and 2018.

The Vikings are led by 6-foot-1 senior forward Lauren Slagle, a Grand Valley State recruit who averages 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Wisconsin-Parkside commit Cassidy Arni, a 6-foot senior and four-year varsity player and like Slagle a post who can play inside and out, averages 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds and junior Leah Palmer is Geneva’s leading scorer at 14.9 points per game.

The Vikings avenged two of their three losses, beating then-No. 1 Fremd in the championship of the Morton College Tournament at Christmas, then beat Barrington 51-47 in Monday’s supersectional.

“There is nothing spectacular about them, but they’re all good and they play hard,” Kilbride said. “[Geneva coach] Sarah [Meadows] is a straightforward, meat and potatoes type coach, she’s not trying to trick you. What they do, they do really well. It feels like the kids she has have been there for 10 years. That group has been playing together since second grade probably and you very much get the feeling they have played together for 20 years. The efficiency of the ordinary is what is spectacular about them.”

Geneva is very strong on the boards led by Arni and Slagle, and typically likes to get into teams with pressure defense.

“We probably need to control the tempo a little bit, make them play our pace, we got to rebound and take care of the ball with their transition, and then just share it on offense,” Kilbride said. “They’re going to load up on Beau, but everybody has.”