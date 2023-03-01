Girls Basketball: Benet’s Lenee Beaumont, Nazareth’s Grace Carstensen lead AP All-Staters

Indiana recruit Lenee Beaumont from Class 4A semifinalist Benet and DePaul commit Grace Carstensen from Class 3A semifinalist Nazareth were both named First Team All-State by the Associated Press, leading area All-Staters in voting released Wednesday.

Beaumont was joined on the Class 4A All-State First Team by Michigan recruit Katy Eidle of Class 4A semifinalist Hersey, Missouri commit Skylar Jones of Young, Barrington’s Sophie Swanson, O’Fallon’s Shannon Dowell and Homewood-Flossmoor’s Alyssa Latham. The 4A Second Team is Libertyville’s Emily Fisher, Fremd’s Ella Todd, Bolingbrook’s Angelina Smith, Batavia’s Brooke Carlson and Stevenson’s Emory Klatt. Lauren Slagle and Cassidy Arni of Class 4A semifinalist Geneva, York’s Mariann Blass, Lyons’ Ally Cesarini, St. Charles North’s Alyssa Hughes were among 19 receiving honorable mention in Class 4A.

Nazareth’s Carstensen was joined on the Class 3A First Team by Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe, Oak Forest’s Janae Kent, Carmel’s Jordan Wood and Peoria’s Aaliyah Guyton. Nazareth’s Amalia Dray was joined on the 3A Second Team by Peoria’s Denali Craig Edwards, Washington’s Claire McDougall, Deerfield’s Aubrey Galvan and Lexi Kerstein and Mascoutah’s Sophia Loden. Montini’s Shannon Blacher and Victoria Matulevicius, Nazareth’s Olivia Austin and Burlington Central’s Page Erickson were among 23 receiving honorable mention in Class 3A.

The Class 2A First Team consists of Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke, Chicago Butler’s Xamiya Walton, Eureka’s Ellie Cahill, Carterville’s Amayah Doyle and Byron’s Ava Kultgen.

Timothy Christian’s Grace Roland received honorable mention in Class 2A.

The Class 1A First Team consists of Christopher’s Amiah Hargrove, Okawville’s Alayna Kraus, Galena’s Gracie Furlong, Biggsville West Central’s Shelby Bowman and Neoga’s Sydney Richards.