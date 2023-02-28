Traffic shift, long-term ramp detour planned for I-290/I-88 project

DOWNERS GROVE — Overnight lane closures are scheduled Friday through Sunday on Interstate 294 near the village of Berkley to shift southbound traffic between Cermak Road and Electric Avenue and close the ramp connecting westbound Roosevelt Road to southbound I-294.

The traffic shift and ramp closure are scheduled to be in place through 2024, a release from Illinois Tollway said.

Construction and electronic message signs will be in place in advance to alert drivers to the overnight lane closures, traffic shift and ramp detour. Up-to-date closure information will be available on the Illinois Tollway’s Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

Multiple nights of lane closures will be scheduled in both directions on I-294 between Cermak Road and Electric Avenue to shift southbound traffic. As a result of the shift, the ramp from westbound Roosevelt Road to southbound I-294 will be closed to traffic. A detour will be posted routing westbound Roosevelt Road traffic to York Road and back onto eastbound Roosevelt Road to access southbound I-294.

Later in March, northbound I-294 traffic is scheduled to shift with two lanes traveling on the southbound side of the tollway in a counterflow onfiguration. As part of this shift, the ramp connecting westbound I-290 to northbound I-294 is scheduled to close through 2024. A detour will be posted.

Overnight closures and detours of additional ramps at the I-290/I-88 Interchange at I-294 are scheduled to continue through 2024 as needed.

Construction in this area is being coordinated with the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the municipalities of Berkeley, Elmhurst, Hillside and Oak Brook, as well as local fire and police departments.

Information including maps and construction updates is available on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com in the Projects section.

Work in 2023 at the I-290/I-88 Interchange at I-294 includes ongoing reconstruction of bridges over Roosevelt Road, I-88, Butterfield Road, the Canadian National Railroad, I-290 and Electric Avenue and work to build a temporary ramp from southbound I-294 to eastbound I-290 and westbound I-88.

The reconfiguration and reconstruction of the I-290/I-88 Interchange is estimated at $700-$800 million and will reduce congestion, improve safety and address operational issues, as well as infrastructure conditions as part of the Illinois Tollway’s $4 billion Central Tri-State Project. Work started in 2020 and is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2026.