Boys Basketball: Connor Carroll among Lyons’ heroes in knocking off Curie

LA GRANGE – Connor Carroll’s older brother Will hit a late three-pointer in overtime to give last season’s Lyons Township boys basketball team a dramatic Class 4A sectional semifinal victory over Curie.
The younger Carroll was among many heroes in Friday’s exciting playoff victory over the Condors. This time, the fifth-seeded Lions topped third-seeded Curie 49-46 to win the Class 4A Lyons Regional title in front of a frenzied home crowd.
“Not as dramatic as a game-winning three but definitely the same outcome, which was awesome,” Carroll said.
Carroll shared a team-best five points in the fourth quarter for the Lions (26-5). He even was in the thick of the rebound battle as time expired after Curie (20-11) called a timeout with 10.4 seconds and missed a driving two-point shot.
“It came down to the last play. We hit some big free throws. If we missed some of those, it’s a different outcome,” Carroll said. “(LT coach Tom Sloan) always is telling us be smart and be aggressive at the end. Curie’s a really good team. They’ve got some great players. It just came down to the little things. I think we played very well at the end.”
The Lions advance to the Hinsdale Central Sectional semifinals Wednesday against second-seeded Hinsdale Central (30-3), which has won 22 straight. LT has lost to the West Suburban Silver champions 57-55 Feb. 11 in La Grange and 49-41 Jan. 20 in Hinsdale.
Seniors Jackson Niego (15 points), Graham Smith (12 points, 13 rebounds), Nik Polonowski (seven points, eight rebounds), Carroll (seven points) and Carter Reid (six points) fueled Friday’s victory.
Curie’s only player in double figures was senior Jeremy Harrington, Jr. (27 points with 3 threes).
“It’s as big as it gets. I had a couple of people say, ‘Holy Cow. This is a regional game?,’ " Sloan said. “We knew we were going to have to beat a really good team and this was not a game won by the beauty of offense. It was won by toughness and making tough plays.
“We had to handle the ball against pressure, we had to defend the drive and we had to rebound. We weren’t perfect with it. But I think we won those battles more than we lost them.”
Smith was instrumental in setting the tone with 10 first-half rebounds. In the final 30 seconds, Smith also blocked a shot rebounded by Polonowski before Niego’s final free throws.
“We came out knowing they were going to be physical and our goal was to not let them get offensive rebounds,” Smith said. “Going in, whoever controlled the boards was going to win the game.”
Smith, who will play football at Yale, also was part of the football team’s Class 8A state quarterfinal playoff run as an underdog.
“No one thought we were going to win this one, but we’re back (at sectionals) baby and we’re rolling,” Smith said.
The Lions were slightly behind much of the game but never again after Niego’s free throws and Smith’s bucket off a Reid pass opened the fourth quarter to put LT ahead 36-34. Carroll made a driving basket for a 44-41 LT lead with 3:03 to go and then sank two free throws.
The Lions split their next three sets of free throws to lead 49-46 with 32.6 seconds left. After Niego missed two free throws with 14.1 seconds, Curie had its last chance.
“It was a great win, a team win, as always. I felt like everyone did their part,” Niego said. “I think they’re a physical team and they didn’t know we were even more physical. I feel like that second half, (our) big guys, were just huge, just very physical and I feel like that’s how we won.”