Glen Ellyn venue to welcome Northern Illinois Food Bank’s benefit tea

Northern Illinois Food Bank and its Executive Women’s Council announce that the eighth annual A Cup of Hope afternoon tea is back in person after two years of being virtual. The Mad Hatter-themed event will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. March 5 at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn, emceed by Emmy Award-winning journalist Judy Hsu of ABC7 News, and featuring the magic of Scott Piner.

“We hope that folks will grab a fun hat and join us for a menu of delicious food and drinks, a silent auction, raffle and entertainment while learning about the great work the Food Bank is doing,” Krista Harris, A Cup of Hope 2023 co-chair, said in a news release.

A Cup of Hope is the council’s largest fundraiser of the year, co-chair Courtney Dutter said in the release. Nicor Gas returns as the event’s presenting sponsor.

“It allows us to not only financially support the Food Bank, but to also showcase the amazing and innovative work they are doing,” Dutter said. “Getting to work alongside these amazing women, and to see the event come together has been truly amazing. We would love for members of the community to come out and support the Cup of Hope event and the Food Bank – every little bit counts.”

The Executive Women’s Council is a group of 30 women working and living in Northern Illinois dedicated to solving hunger. The council’s mission is to work in partnership with the Food Bank to enhance the child nutrition program, and to support the Food Bank by engaging more women to donate time, food and funds through an annual fundraising event and other initiatives so that everyone in Northern Illinois can have the food they need to thrive.

To learn more or to join the Executive Women’s Council, contact Anne Moore at amoore@northernilfoodbank.org or visit the Facebook page. To attend A Cup of Hope, donate or volunteer, visit solvehungertoday.org/events/cupofhope.