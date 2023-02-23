Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 22: Willowbrook knocks off Metea Valley in OT

BOYS BASKETBALL

Willowbrook 66, Metea Valley 64 (OT)

Noah Campbell scored 23 points, Isaac Sobieszczyk 20 and Luke Davis 14 as the 13th-seeded Warriors upset fourth-seeded Metea in the Class 4A Willowbrook Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 56, Proviso West 36

Ben Oosterbaan had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and the top-seeded Red Devils (29-3) rolled to their 21st consecutive win at the Class 4A Lane Regional semifinal.

Riverside-Brookfield 60, Lane 58 (OT)

Stefan Cicic scored 20 points and Will Gonzalez added 19 for the Bulldogs at the Class 4A Lane Regional.

Lyons 65, Jones 33

Nik Polonowski scored 11 points and Carter Reid added 10 for the Lions at the Class 4A Lyons Regional.

Naperville North 53, York 43

Kyle Waltz scored 14 points and AJ Levine added 10 for the Dukes in the Class 4A West Chicago Regional semifinal.

Benet 73, Addison Trail 30

The top-ranked Redwings rolled at the Class 4A Addison Trail Regional.

Lemont 79, Thornridge 49

Rokas Castillo scored 23 points and Matas Castillo added 21 for Lemont.

Wheaton Warrenville South 59, West Chicago 25