February 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 21: Nazareth girls basketball rolls into sectional final

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth junior Olivia Austin

Nazareth junior Olivia Austin

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nazareth 77, DeLaSalle 34

Olivia Austin had 14 points and eight rebounds and Grace Carstensen and Stella Sakalas also scored 14 points as Nazareth (31-1) rolled into the Class 3A Chicago Goode Sectional final.

Fenwick 57, Resurrection 42

Cam Brusca had 19 points and seven rebounds and Grace Kapsch added 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Friars (18-16) advanced to the Class 3A Trinity Sectional final.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 54, Glenbard North 41

Logan Brown scored 14 points and Jack Oberhofer added 12 as the Hilltoppers advanced to face Geneva in the Class 4A Geneva Regional final.

Girls BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage County
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.