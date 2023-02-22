Girls Basketball: Lyons can’t overcome early deficit in sectional semifinal loss to Young

MAYWOOD – Senior standout Ally Cesarini hoped to do everything she could Tuesday to help the Lyons Township girls basketball team defeat nemesis Young in the Class 4A Proviso East Sectional semifinals.
Unfortunately for the Lions, Cesarini spent much of the first half with two fouls and motivating her teammates from the bench.
”I know it’s just important to keep the energy up, not let my teammates see me upset about it, just maintain a positive energy, always cheering,” Cesarini said.
Foul trouble put the Lions in an early hole that ultimately resulted in a 63-47 loss after also losing to the Dolphins in last year’s sectional final.
The No. 2-seeded Lions (28-5) had won 14 straight and were optimistic they could finally turn the tables on the No. 3 Dolphins (26-5) after only losing 53-47 in the semifinals of the Montini Christmas Tournament Dec. 29.
”There’s the famous saying don’t be sad that it’s over. Be happy because it happened. It was a great season again,” Cesarini said. “We really put a lot of focus on our defense and our zone. We knew we didn’t want them to shoot it or get any inside looks. Unfortunately we just got in foul trouble early so that dictated the game.”
Cesarini still led the Lions with 17 points and shared a team-high nine rebounds with junior Kennedy Wanless. Sophomore Nora Ezike had 14 points and six rebounds and Wanless and Ella Ormsby, the Lions’ other senior starter. each added five points.
Within the game’s first four minutes, Cesarini and junior Elin O’Brien, the team’s top three-point shooter, had two fouls each in the Lions’ 2-3 zone defense. Cesarini’s second foul came on a borderline charging call.
Soon afterwards, the Lions ended a seven-minute stretch in which their 12-10 lead after back-to-back baskets from freshman Emma O’Brien and Ormsby turned into a 23-15 deficit 5:23 until halftime.
”When they’re in foul trouble, we don’t have our best scorers on the floor and that’s where the gap started,” LT coach Meghan Hutchens said. ”I (often) only play seven so we struggled a little bit to find a flow against their really soft zone. But it stinks because I knew it was going to come down to the fouls.”
Cesarini and Elin O’Brien returned midway through the second quarter. Cesarini’s conventional three-point play helped LT only trail 31-22 at halftime, but the Dolphins then opened the third quarter with an 9-1 run to lead 40-23 and went ahead by as many as 22 late in the quarter.
The Dolphins added to the frustration with 15 steals among the Lions’ 22 turnovers, several baskets in transition or inside by driving or from great passes. Sophomore Destiny Jackson (24 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals) had a double-double. Senior Skylar Jones, a Missouri recruit who had 31 points in December, added 19 points with nine rebounds and often ignited the offense from the top of the key.
”What can you say? Our kids fought to the very end. Our kids played classy and I respect them a lot for that,” Hutchens said. “I will really miss Ally and Ella and the rest of our seniors. They were a group that when Ella said (afterwards) it was her favorite season, I think that was because they were able to pull our kids together and they all got along and had a lot of fun on and off the court together.”