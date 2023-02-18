Wrestling: Downers Grove North’s Ben Bielawski leads three to advance to state championship matches

Downers Grove North’s Ben Bielawski, IC Catholic Prep’s Isaiah Gonzalez and Montini’s David Mayora all advanced to Saturday night state championship matches after winning Friday semifinals at the state wrestling tournament in Champaign.

Bielawski won a 3-1 sudden victory over St. Charles East’s Austin Barrett in the Class 3A 285-pound semifinal, after winning a 3-1 quarterfinal decision over Joliet West’s Wyatt Schmitt.

Gonzalez won a 2-0 decision over Cahokia’s Jason Dowell in the Class 1A 285-pound semifinals. Mayora won an 8-0 major decision over Joliet Catholic’s Connor Cumbee in the Class 2A 152-pound semifinal.