Boys Basketball notes: Glenbard West maintains high level of play, poised to make noise again in playoffs

The defending Class 4A state champions head into the playoffs with an entire new cast of players.

But expectations, at least within the program, remain the same for Glenbard West.

Glenbard West gears up to defend its crown by taking on Glenbard North on Tuesday in a Geneva Regional semifinal. The Hilltoppers (18-11, 7-5 West Suburban Silver) came into the season with diminished expectations after losing their entire starting five to graduation.

Yet, Glenbard West coach Jason Opoka and his staff managed to cobble together another high-level team capable of making some noise in the playoffs.

“This group is very similar to last year’s group,” Opoka said. “The differences in size are noticeable but to the community and school, this group has carried themselves with the same professionalism on and off the court. Our approach and togetherness have never changed but this year’s team plays harder because they have to. They might make more physical mistakes in certain situations, but the effort and fight make this team so much fun to coach. They demand respect and continue to compete for each other. Our staff couldn’t be more prouder of the continued tradition and excellence our boys have played with.”

Just two away from the 20-win mark, the Hilltoppers conclude the regular season at St. Charles East on Friday. Regardless of the playoffs, Opoka said he’s proud of his entire team.

“These seniors have punched the time clock and have been impressive throughout the season,” he said. “Opponents have tried to give us their best punch and this group consistently fights to prove they belong. As a coach that’s all you can ask.”

Senior guard Luuk Dusek, who will play next season at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia, said many of the returnees were highly motivated to receive an abundance of playing time for the first time in their varsity careers. Dusek managed to be a valuable contributor despite suffering a number of injuries that sidelined him, including a broken wrist for a month.

“It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a while and I’ve had to work hard to earn those minutes and I’ve been loving it,” Dusek said. “It’s been a great experience.

Senior guard Benji Zander has been piling up assists all season to fuel the offense. Zander admitted he needed some time to adjust to playing a bigger role. He called the victory over Lyons his best memory of the season.

“At the beginning of the year in the first couple of games, I struggled a little with the minutes, but as time went on, I got better and more used to playing heavy minutes,” Zander said. “We’ve had some ups and downs (as a team) with wins and losses and missing people, but we’re playing good basketball. We just have to carry it over into the playoffs.”

Dusek is averaging 10.8 points per game, while Zander is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 assists. Senior forward Logan Brown leads the team in scoring (11.6) and rebounding (8.8).

“Luuk Dusek has worked so hard to make himself a knockdown shot maker,” Opoka said. “He has put more hours on the shooting machine than any player I have ever been around. His mindset and sacrifice have made him a double-digit scorer and a college basketball player.

“Benji Zander has built the confidence to run our team and excel at it. He’s our motor and when it’s all said and done, he will be Glenbard West’s single season assist leader.”

Lemont’s Rokas Castillo drives around Romeoville’s Troy Cicero Jr. in the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic Championship in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia)

Lemont on a hot streak

Lemont coach Rick Runaas knew his upcoming words were a bit cliché.

But the timing of his words definitely rang true and fit the occasion, when asked the state of his basketball team.

Lemont closed the regular season with an impressive 59-49 win over Stagg to capture second place in the South Suburban Blue Conference. That followed a 73-57 nonconference win over highly-regarded Brother Rice on Feb. 5.

At 25-6 and 11-2, Lemont heads into the Class 3A playoffs riding a nine-game winning streak.

Lemont, the No. 2 seed in the Hillcrest Sectional behind Hillcrest, opens up the Thornton Regional on Wednesday against the winner of the Thornton-Tinley Park quarterfinal.

“Every coach hopes their team is playing their best basketball of the season toward the end of the year,” Runaas said. “Last season we played well at the end, and it kind of proved out. We’re hoping the same happens and we can keep playing well. I feel pretty good about how the regular season ended.”

Lemont’s all-senior starting five – Matas Castillo, Rokas Castillo, Miles Beachum, Conor Murray and Deividas Bilevicius – have set a new standard for the program regardless of what happens in the playoffs. Lemont has won more games in a two-year stretch than any other period in program history, winning 27 games last season to run the two-year total to 52 victories.

“It’s been a special group, won more games than any two-year stretch,” Runaas said. “The seniors really have come through and we can rely on them, but we’re looking forward to continue more magic.”

Runaas said his team is getting high-level production from several players. Rokas Castillo, a Wisconsin-Parkside recruit, has been playing well all season, scoring 33 points against Stagg. He poured in 33 points against Hinsdale South in early February.

“We’re getting more production out of more people, which makes us more balanced and able to compete at a high level,” Runaas said. “We had our two best players out a bit, which gave everybody an opportunity. That allowed some other guys to develop. They stayed with it and were constantly working in practice and those things from practice showed up in our games.”

Runaas said Murray’s been an unsung player throughout the season, mainly due to lack of big scoring games.

“Some of Conor’s stats are not overwhelming, but you can’t get him off the floor,” he said. “He had the best plus-minus the other night but didn’t score. That tells you about his importance on the floor, even without scoring a point.”

Conference champs

Wheaton Warrenville South claimed the outright DuKane Conference regular season title on Wednesday…Benet won all 16 of its East Suburban Catholic Conference games to runaway with the league title…Hinsdale Central captured the West Suburban Silver crown, and Proviso East took home the West Suburban Gold.