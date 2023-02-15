Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 14: AJ Levine’s 28 leads York to OT win over OPRF

BOYS BASKETBALL

York 73, Oak Park-River Forest 70 (OT)

AJ Levine scored 28 points and Braden Richardson added 24 for York.

Lyons 61, Proviso West 46

Graham Smith had 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and Nik Polonowski 10 points and six rebounds for the Lions.

Hinsdale South 70, Willowbrook 64

Jack Weigus scored 24 points, Brendan Savage 14 and Ayden Farrare 12 for the Hornets.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenbard South 35, Hinsdale South 26

Amerie Flowers had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets in the Class 4A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.

Wheaton North 51, Willowbrook 42

Zoey Bohmer scored 13 points and Sara Abdul added 12 for the Falcons in the Class 4A St. Charles North Regional semifinal.

Benet 68, Plainfield South 23