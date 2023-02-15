February 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 14: AJ Levine’s 28 leads York to OT win over OPRF

By Joshua Welge
York Dukes logo

York Dukes logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

York 73, Oak Park-River Forest 70 (OT)

AJ Levine scored 28 points and Braden Richardson added 24 for York.

Lyons 61, Proviso West 46

Graham Smith had 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and Nik Polonowski 10 points and six rebounds for the Lions.

Hinsdale South 70, Willowbrook 64

Jack Weigus scored 24 points, Brendan Savage 14 and Ayden Farrare 12 for the Hornets.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenbard South 35, Hinsdale South 26

Amerie Flowers had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets in the Class 4A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.

Wheaton North 51, Willowbrook 42

Zoey Bohmer scored 13 points and Sara Abdul added 12 for the Falcons in the Class 4A St. Charles North Regional semifinal.

Benet 68, Plainfield South 23

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage County
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.