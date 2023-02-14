Glenbard East Theatre to stage Noel Coward’s ‘Hay Fever’

The Glenbard East Theatre will present “Hay Fever,” by Noel Coward, at 7 p.m. Feb. 16-18 in Rider Hall at Glenbard East High School, 1014 S. Main St., Lombard.

Set in an English country house on the River Thames, “Hay Fever” blends slapstick, satire and a comedy of manners to create a portrait of the Bliss family, a wacky and endearing English family in the early 1920s, a news release stated. Each of the four members of the Bliss family has invited a guest to stay at their estate for the weekend. This sets the stage for a series of raucous misunderstandings that only serve to underscore an unspoken but universal fact: the Blisses are anything but a “normal” family.

Tickets, which cost $10, $8 for students and senior citizens, can be purchased at GEfinearts.org.

The cast includes Linaea Walsh, Anthony Nichols, Jake Velasco, Sam Rotar, Fiona Bilkey, Sal Manfre, Avery Corral, Maxx Weinsheim, Meri Hoske, McKenna Schanks, Sophia Opila and Nico Gallego.

The crew includes Lauren Wilinski, Annaless Kalbfleisch, Lyel Pascasio, Quinn McIntosh, Kay Loftus, Alyssa Canton, Alex Schneider, Emma Johnson, Jess Mayer, Corinne Petiprin, Jilly Gorvett, Christina Chiero, German Ramirez, Ethan Reinholtz, Addi Gill, Giuliana Lorenzini, Lain Petiprin, Tiffany Huels, Allie Piña, Emma Allen, Olive Turner, Danielle Diaz, Benjamin Judd, Greag Gannon, Kasim Muhammad, Owen Voke, Amarachi Nze, Johannah Salgado and Ivonne Vazquez.

The production staff includes Director Andy Bero; Chris Turner, technical director; Micki Marin-Bunting, hair and makeup design; Josh Rubin, sound design; and Holly Haupert, costume design.