Elmhurst Children’s Theatre parlays hilarity into community; announces auditions

Celebrating 15 years of laughs, Elmhurst Children’s Theatre capped January with its original production “Unintentionally Hilarious.”

With the same zest for life as its first one in 2008, ECT brought sketch comedy to the community, written and performed by local youth actors and directed by Tim Sozsko, the original director for the company’s sketch comedy program. He has directed all 15 years of “Unintentionally Hilarious,” a news release stated.

Soszko, a professional comedian, actor, theater arts educator and ECT alum, directed a group of troupe members through six weeks of sketch workshops and rehearsals, culminating in the performance. Troupe members collaborate on ideas with their peers, write skits, rehearse and perform. Members of the audition-based program are sixth- through eighth-graders who live in or go to school in Elmhurst. The program has provided an environment for children to showcase their creativity with great community support.

“What I love about sketch is if you’re into sketch comedy, there’s never just one way to do it,” Soszko said in the release. “In our cast, we have people interested in dance, singing, video games, languages, mysteries, politics, cops, sentient self-checkout registers, and, of course, revenge. Sketch comedy allows for all those interests to come out in the show.”

ECT was founded in 1937, offering a stage to the children of Elmhurst for 85 years. Performances have included such shows as “Newsies,” “Music Man,” “Game of Tiaras,” “Shrek the Musical,” “Annie” and “Footloose.”

Coming this spring, ECT presents “Spamalot School Edition.” Children in grades five through eight who go to school or live in Elmhurst can register to audition for “Spamalot School Edition” at ectshows.com. The community can catch the production April 27 to 29 at Sandburg Middle School in Elmhurst.

