February 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 10: Nazareth girls basketball beats Stevenson in regular season finale

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth Academy logo

Nazareth Academy logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nazareth 52, Stevenson 44

Olivia Austin had 16 points and eight rebounds, Danielle Scully 16 points and seven rebounds and Amalia Dray 12 points and three steals for Nazareth (28-1).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lyons 72, Oak Park-River Forest 57

Nik Polonowski had 19 points and five rebounds, Jackson Niego 16 points and eight assists and Carter Reid 14 points and five boards for the Lions. Grant Smith chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Fenwick 57, Leo 25

JT Pettigrew had 11 points and six rebounds and EJ Hosty and Darshan Thomas each had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Friars (18-12).

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage County
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.