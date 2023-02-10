Elmhurst Hospital earns top honor for Excellence in Person-Centered Care

Elmhurst Hospital once again was awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International.

There are 176 organizations worldwide that have achieved Planetree Certification at Bronze, Silver or Gold levels. Elmhurst Hospital is one of only 97 health-care organizations worldwide, 22 in the United States and the only one in Illinois, to earn Gold Certification, a news release stated.

Gold Certification represents the highest level of achievement in person-centered care, which prioritizes the active participation of patients and their families throughout the health-care process with an emphasis on partnership, compassion, transparency, inclusion and quality.

“At Elmhurst Hospital, we live the Planetree principles each day by making the healthcare experience for patients, families and staff safe, seamless and personal – every person, every time,” Dr. Kimberley Darey, president of Elmhurst Hospital, stated in the release. “The person-centered care that embodies Planetree is engrained in our culture and key to who we are and what we do.”

The criteria that Elmhurst Hospital satisfied to achieve Planetree Gold Certification reflect what patients, residents, family members and healthcare professionals in hundreds of focus groups say matters most to them during a healthcare experience, the release stated.