GIRLS BASKETBALL

Benet 44, Montini 42

Maggie Sularski’s game-winning basket in the final minute sent the visiting Redwings to the win in Lombard. Montini’s Victoria Matulevicius scored her 1,000th career point in the loss.

Nazareth 51, Waubonsie Valley 38

Olivia Austin had 15 points and seven rebounds, Amalia Dray scored 11 points and Grace Carstensen had 11 points and six steals for Nazareth (27-1).