Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 7: Riverside-Brookfield boys basketball clinches Metro Suburban Blue title

BOYS BASKETBALL
Riverside-Brookfield 69, Wheaton Academy 57
Stefan Cicic had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Arius Alijosius added 17 points and Will Gonzalez 10 as the Bulldogs (22-5, 10-0) clinched the Metro Suburban Blue title.
IC Catholic Prep 46, Aurora Christian 40
Willowbrook 65, York 50
AJ Levine scored 16 points for York.
St. Francis 58, Timothy Christian 39
Dylan Ston scored 18 points to pace the Spartans.
Hinsdale Central 64, Prospect 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenbard West 68, Morton 43
Kennedy Brandt scored 18 points and Julia Benjamin added 17 for the Hilltoppers.