February 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 7: Riverside-Brookfield boys basketball clinches Metro Suburban Blue title

By Joshua Welge
Riverside-Brookfield logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverside-Brookfield 69, Wheaton Academy 57

Stefan Cicic had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Arius Alijosius added 17 points and Will Gonzalez 10 as the Bulldogs (22-5, 10-0) clinched the Metro Suburban Blue title.

IC Catholic Prep 46, Aurora Christian 40

Willowbrook 65, York 50

AJ Levine scored 16 points for York.

St. Francis 58, Timothy Christian 39

Dylan Ston scored 18 points to pace the Spartans.

Hinsdale Central 64, Prospect 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 68, Morton 43

Kennedy Brandt scored 18 points and Julia Benjamin added 17 for the Hilltoppers.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage County
Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.