Girls Basketball notes: Longtime WW South coach Rob Kroehnke savoring final season on sidelines ‘the kids make it special’

Even while attending junior high in the late 1970s, Rob Kroehnke already had his career path chosen.
“I knew I wanted to be a teacher,” Kroehnke said.
Now a physical education teacher at the same Edison Middle School in Wheaton, Kroehnke is retiring after 33 years.
Along with that comes the end as Wheaton Warrenville South varsity girls basketball head coach after 22 seasons.
“Just being able to be a part of it, it’s the kids’ program, not my program,” Kroehnke said.
“The kids make it special. Even every day, every year. It’s not the amount of wins. It’s the experiences, the relationships you have.”
For the Tigers’ Jan. 28 home game against Wheaton North, assistant coach Kasey Gassensmith compiled a video with messages from former players. Kroehnke received several gifts, including a golf bag.
“He deserves it, if anyone deserves it. I know he wants none of it but there’s no better person who needs to be reminded he’s made an impact much more than wins and losses,” said Gassensmith, a 2012 WW South graduate who played for Kroehnke.
“I’ve had so many people come up to me about how much of a great mentor he is.”
The video was shown in its entirety afterwards.
“He was crying in the corner. It was really sweet and a good surprise,” WW South junior Hannah Struebing said. “It’s been really special to play with him in his last year, especially since I grew up watching my sisters play with him.”
Kroehnke has a tremendous core of longtime assistant coaches – Steve Linhardt, Nikki Doyle, Phil Culcasi and Gassensmith, who is in her fifth season as only his second JV coach after Shelley Thompson. This time of season is the overlapping start of seventh-grade girls basketball, one of his teams from the start.
“I’ve (also) coached volleyball, golf, track, you name it, at the middle school,” Kroehnke said. “I enjoyed baseball and playing basketball. I knew basketball was going to be part of it.”
Kroehnke graduated from Wheaton Central in 1983 and played at College of DuPage and Eureka College.
In his first two years as a District 200 sub, he coached Wheaton North junior varsity boys basketball. For WW South, he started as a volunteer girls basketball assistant for head coach Jim Allured, his Edison co-worker.
His wife, Lisa, also is retiring from teaching at Churchill School in Glen Ellyn. Daughters Megan and Katie played for him at Edison and WW South, respectively. Last summer camp, Kroehnke let everyone know this season was his last.
“There had to be about 10 kids of former players,” Kroehnke said.
When the Tigers visited Wheaton North Dec. 16, former longtime Falcons’ coach Dave Eaton presented Kroehnke with a framed photo of his first Wheaton North team.
At Geneva Dec. 6, the Vikings came out wearing T-shirts with a caricature of a large, flexing Kroehnke.
On the back were career highlights – 300+ victories, nine regional and two sectional titles.
Kroehnke and the Tigers received the T-shirts afterwards.
“He doesn’t like all of the bells and whistles because he’s really humble, but the parents and other coaches all loved it,” Struebing said. “We’ve worn them to school a couple of times and everyone’s like, ‘Who is that guy? Why are you wearing this shirt with this random guy?’ "
1,000, 1,000
York senior Mariann Blass was curious about the mysterious banner coach Brandon Collings had before Monday’s game at Hinsdale South.
Blass was 22 away from 1,000 career points. Thanks to a fourth-quarter flurry, Blass scored 23 in the Dukes’ 57-25 victory.
And out came the celebratory banner.
“It’s something that I’m really proud of and even more proud because I did it within our offense,” Blass said. “I don’t want to be a selfish player. I’m in it for this team.”
Blass nearly came out for good but then scored eight rapid points on back-to-back threes and a layup off Anna Filosa’s steal.
“I honestly didn’t expect to get it (Monday),” Blass said, “But (Collings) was so great about calling different plays to get me open. My teammates were so supportive, so amazing to make it happen.”
On Senior Night Jan. 27, Montini senior Shannon Blacher reached 1,000 career points in a 61-27 victory over Aurora Central Catholic.
“I was really excited, especially because my coach, Shannon (Herold) Spanos, also is in the 1,000-point club so it kind of connects me with her,” Blacher said.
Unknown to Blacher, she reached 1,000 exactly with a fast-break layup in the first quarter. The game immediately stopped.
“I thought I got a technical or my coach called a timeout but then I realized it was 1,000. I was so confused,” Blacher said.