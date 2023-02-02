Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 1: Nazareth advances to championship game of ESCC tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nazareth 43, Marian Catholic 22

Amalia Dray scored 10 points, Stella Sakalas eight, Olivia Austin seven and Mary Bridget Wilson and Grace Carstensen six each as the Roadrunners (24-1) advanced to Saturday’s championship game of the East Suburban Catholic Conference tournament.

Carmel 35, Benet 34

Jordan Wood’s two free throws in the final seconds capped off a wild finish as Carmel advanced to the championship game of the East Suburban Catholic Conference tournament. Wood’s three-point play had put Carmel up 33-31 with 24 seconds left, before Lenee Beaumont hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to put Benet ahead, setting the stage for Wood’s late heroics.