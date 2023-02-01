Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 31: Ella Ormbsy’s late three gives Lyons coach Meghan Hutchens 100th career win

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lyons 27, Downers Grove North 25

Ella Ormbsby’s 3-pointer with close to a minute to go gave the Lions the lead for good as Lyons coach Meghan Hutchens picked up her 100th career win.

York 48, Glenbard West 44

Mariann Blass had 15 points and Stella Kohl 13 for the Dukes.

Montini 62, DePaul Prep 51

Victoria Matulevicius scored 20 points and Shannon Blacher 11 as the Lady Broncos (21-5) picked up a GCAC Tournament win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

IC Catholic 37, Timothy Christian 28

Dominik Ciegotura scored 12 points to lift the visiting Knights.

Glenbard West 50, York 45

Luuk Dusek scored 17 points, Logan Brown nine and Jack Oberhofer eight for the Hilltoppers. Kyle Waltz scored 15 points and Landon Redfearn 12 for York.

Riverside-Brookfield 55, St. Francis 46

Stefan Cicic scored 21 points, Hunter Ferguson 13 and Will Gonzalez 11 for the Bulldogs (20-5, 9-0).